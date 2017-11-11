Houston firefighters responded to a call for building explosion with fire. Investigators say workers were replacing breakers in the vault area of the Whitehall hotel when an explosion happened. Two of the workers were taken to the hospital with burns and are in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/7Sgyl61F1Z— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 10, 2017
СМИ сообщили о мощном взрыве в отеле в Хьюстоне
Мощный взрыв прогремел в отеле Whitehall в центре Хьюстона. По предварительным данным, пострадали два человека.