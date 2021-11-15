Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиВКонтактеИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискОблакоComboВсе проекты
 Правила русского языка решили обновить Минпросвещения планирует актуализировать правила орфографии в русском языке
02:47 (мск), источник: Коммерсантъ

США передали Украине 80 тонн боеприпасов

Украина получила 80 тонн боеприпасов из США. Посольство США в Киеве сообщило, что это четвертая поставка в рамках помощи Вашингтона по безопасности на $60 млн.

«Украина получила из США примерно 80 тонн боеприпасов. Это была четвертая поставка в рамках дополнительной помощи по безопасности в размере $60 млн, которую президент Байден выделил Украине в августе», — говорится в сообщении посольства в Twitter.

Президент США Джо Байден в августе распорядился выделить Украине $60 млн. Деньги направлены на оборонные изделия и услуги Минобороны США, военное образование и подготовку.

Поставка вооружения проходит на фоне обострения ситуации в Донбассе. Минобороны России считает, что активность США и НАТО в Черном море связана с «изучением театра военных действий на случай силового решения Киевом конфликта на юго-востоке». Американские СМИ сообщали, что у США есть данные о «возможной военной операции» России против Украины. Кремль назвал эти утверждения безосновательными.

