On Nov 14, ?? received the delivery of approx 80,000 kilos of ammunition from ??. Part of the up to $60 mln in addtl security assistance directed by President Biden to ?? in Aug, it is a demonstration of ?? commitment to the success of a stable, democratic, & free ??. pic.twitter.com/nu8jezAcOh— U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) November 14, 2021
02:47 (мск), источник: Коммерсантъ
США передали Украине 80 тонн боеприпасов
Украина получила 80 тонн боеприпасов из США. Посольство США в Киеве сообщило, что это четвертая поставка в рамках помощи Вашингтона по безопасности на $60 млн.