Here's a second confetti illusion. All the dots in the background are the same color (RGB 248, 205, 172) but are perceived as four different colors. Like all Munker illusions, this is affected by image size. If the illusion isn’t clearly apparent, try shrinking the image. pic.twitter.com/VXjtbIovhm— David Novick (@NovickProf) July 19, 2018
«Головоломка для мозга»: в Сети обсуждают новую оптическую иллюзию
МОСКВА, 20 июл — РИА Новости. Пользователи твиттера восхитились оптической иллюзией, представленной профессором Техасского университета в