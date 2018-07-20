Mail.RuПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискВсе проекты
Украина заблокировала свои порты без помощи России - СМИ
Водители захотели упростить себе движение: ГИБДД не оценила
Красавицы-дочки Леонида Агутина произвели фурор в Сети (фото)
На кого променял жену бывший кандидат в президенты Павел Грудинин
Пелагея, Утяшева и Тодоренко блистали на вечеринке в Москве
Британские следователи рассказали, кто отравил Скрипалей В Великобритании следователи рассказали о личностях тех, кто отравил Сергея Скрипаля и его дочь
Беременная Регина Тодоренко и Влад Топалов вышли в свет
«Особенная» дочь Лолиты переезжает в другую страну
27-летнего внука Пугачевой лишили главной роли в «Гардемаринах»
Елена Яковлева: «Встречу Глюкозу — скажу, что играет она плохо»
"Собчак живет, потому что кто-то убивал людей": Прилепин
Онкобольной Юдашкин выглядит худее жены - фанаты
"Можем прийти к худшей ситуации": глава Альфа-банка о Сбербанке
У ехавшего в РФ священника из Киева изъяли $52 тыс
Страшное селфи: девушка из России покорила соцсети (фото)
Российские магазины «сливают» технику
Мумия россиянки десять лет получала квитанции об оплате ЖКХ
Уютный интерьер с мужским характером (фото)
Фоторепортажи
8Первая полноформатная встреча Путина и Трампа
24Сборная Франции стала первым финалистом ЧМ
16:23 (мск), источник: РИА Новости

«Головоломка для мозга»: в Сети обсуждают новую оптическую иллюзию

МОСКВА, 20 июл — РИА Новости. Пользователи твиттера восхитились оптической иллюзией, представленной профессором Техасского университета в Эль-Пасо Дэвидом Новиком.

Читайте также
Параллельная вселенная. Как зеркало помогает в создании оптических иллюзий (видео)

На картинке за цветными горизонтальными полосами изображены несколько кругов, которые кажутся разноцветными. Однако на самом деле все фигуры окрашены в бледно-абрикосовый цвет, что можно увидеть, открыв изображение на весь экран.

Новик назвал иллюзию «конфетти».

В комментариях к посту некоторые пользователи попробовали самостоятельно сделать подобные изображения.

«Великолепно»! Следуя вашему примеру, я сделал такую же картинку с желтыми сердцами, которые кажутся разноцветными, — написал @AkiyoshiKitaoka.

«Восхитительно», — отметили в комментариях.

«Отличная головоломка для мозга», — согласилась @Manisha3005.

Пост с иллюзией уже собрал более пятнадцати тысяч лайков и пяти тысяч ретвитов.

 Российский адмирал прокомментировал идею минирования Азовского моря
Ципрас экстренно пригласил главу МИД обсудить отношения с Россией
На предприятиях «Роскосмоса» проходят обыски по делу о госизмене
В Германии 14 человек пострадали в результате нападения с ножом
Как живут современные амазонки в Бразилии (фото)
ФСБ предлагает признать медведей стратегически важным ресурсом
У острова Пхукет обнаружили двухметрового крокодила (видео)
Гидрометцентр прогнозирует снег в некоторых российских регионах
Физики сфотографировали атом с рекордным разрешением
Спорт
Самые яркие цитаты ЧМ-2018. Черчесов, Дзюба и остальные Собрали наиболее яркие высказывания участников турнира
Hi-Tech
Не боится жары, воды, падений: мощный флагман уже в России LG G7 ThinQ: топовый процессор Snapdragon 845, экран с модным «вырезом», который можно скрыть, и крутая защита
Авто
С движком «от самолета»: бешеные машины СССР В середине 20 века автомобильный мир охватила газотурбинная лихорадка: на машины пытались ставить двигатели на манер авиационных. В Советском Союзе стремились сделать это лучше всех
Кино
Звезда «Гарри Поттера» неузнаваем на съемках: первые фото 29-летний Руперт Гринт попал в объективы папарацци на площадке мини-сериала «Убийства по алфавиту»
Недвижимость
Boeing в джунглях: в Коста-Рике самолет превратили в отель
Госдума приняла закон о штрафах за нарушения при долевом строительстве
Женщина пришла занять денег и лишилась квартиры
Леди
Отвергла Юрия Гагарина, стала первой леди: что мы знаем о Наине Ельциной О Наине Ельциной знает даже молодежь, а вот чем она так запомнилась поколениям, будем вспоминать прямо сейчас.
Дети
Регина Тодоренко подогрела слухи о своей беременности Поклонники звезды уверены, что она ждет ребенка.
Все о ремонте
Зачем в хрущевках делали окно между ванной и кухней?
Как совместить спальню с гостиной: 10 важных моментов
Пляжный интерьер двухуровневого пентхауса в Сочи
8 способов создать интерьер в морском стиле
