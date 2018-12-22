Mail.RuПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискВсе проекты
17:43 (мск), источник: РИА Новости

Астронавт NASA показал, как заново учится ходить после полета в космос

МОСКВА, 22 дек — РИА Новости. Американский астронавт Дрю Фейстел опубликовал видео, на котором он буквально заново учится ходить на Земле после полета в космос.

На кадрах видно, как Фейстел пытается пройти с закрытыми глазами по прямой линии, привыкая к земному притяжению.

«Добро пожаловать, “Союз МС-09”. Вот так, “с пятки на носок” и с закрытыми глазами я ходил 5 октября после 197 дней на Международной космической станции. Надеюсь, только что вернувшиеся члены экипажа (“Союза” — Прим. ред.) чувствуют себя гораздо лучше, чем я тогда», — написал астронавт на своей странице в Twitter.

Фейстел опубликовал ролик после приземления космического аппарата «Союз МС-09», который доставил с МКС на Землю российского астронавта Сергея Прокопьева, немца Александра Герста и американку Серину Ауньен-Ченселлор.

