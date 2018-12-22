Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment...I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel pic.twitter.com/KsFuJgoYXh— A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) 20 декабря 2018 г.
Астронавт NASA показал, как заново учится ходить после полета в космос
МОСКВА, 22 дек — РИА Новости. Американский астронавт Дрю Фейстел опубликовал видео, на котором он буквально заново учится ходить на Земле после полета в космос.