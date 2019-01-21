Mail.RuПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискВсе проекты
11:03 (мск), источник: Esquire

Умер старейший мужчина на планете. Ему было 113 лет и 179 дней

В Японии умер Масадзо Нонака, официально считавшийся самым старым мужчиной в мире. Ему было 113 лет и 179 дней, сообщает The Guardian.

Старейший в мире человек умер в возрасте 113 лет. По словам его семьи, Масадзо Нонака умер во сне рано утром в воскресенье у себя дома в Ашоро на главном северном острове Хоккайдо в Японии.

Старейшим мужчиной на планете японца признала книга рекордов Гиннесса в апреле 2018 года. Нонака родился 25 июля 1905 года. За это время он успел стать отцом пятерых детей, из них сейчас живы только двое. Последние годы своей жизни он провел на горячих источниках у подножия горы Мэаканна острове Хоккайдо со своими внуками, которые управляют там небольшим отелем. По их словам, мужчина умер естественной смертью.

Теперь самым старым мужчиной на земле считается Густав Гернет из Германии, родившийся на несколько месяцев позже чем Нонака, — 15 октября 1905 года.

