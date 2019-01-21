The world’s oldest man has died at his home — a hot springs inn — in northern Japan at the age of 113.— Abdirahman Ibrahim (@Abdirahman271) 20 января 2019 г.
Masazo Nonaka died in the early hours of Sunday while sleeping at home in Ashoro on Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido, his family said.@Abdirahman271 pic.twitter.com/r4ybWjz0Ow
Умер старейший мужчина на планете. Ему было 113 лет и 179 дней
В Японии умер Масадзо Нонака, официально считавшийся самым старым мужчиной в мире. Ему было 113 лет и 179 дней, сообщает The Guardian.