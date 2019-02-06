Mail.RuПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискВсе проекты
20:23 (мск), источник: Mail.ru Новости

Пользователи Сети поделились необычными ежедневными ритуалами

И это очень забавно.

Источник: CC0/Free-Photos

Пользователь Twitter по имени Ник Харви поделился со своими подписчиками личным ритуалом, который повторяет ежедневно перед сном: прячет ключ от входной двери. В случае с Ником это необходимость, так как его старший сын страдает лунатизмом и может выйти из дома ночью.

Каждый вечер, перед тем как лечь спать, я прячу ключи от входной двери, чтобы мой старший сын, который часто лунатит по ночам, случайно не вышел на улицу. А какие лично ваши ежедневные ритуалы?

Рассказав свой секрет, мужчина попросил подписчиков поделиться своими необычными или интересными ритуалами, которые они повторяют ежедневно. И эта тема оказалась близкой многим.

Каждый день я оставляю телевизор включенным для собак. Я чувствую себя плохо, если там показывают какую-то чепуху вроде магазина на диване, поэтому я трачу 10 минут в поисках того, что моим собакам может понравиться.
Я всегда желаю нашей черепахе доброго утра, открывая жалюзи. Я убедил себя, что она будет расстроена, если я проигнорирую ее, делая это. И да, я открываю жалюзи для черепахи.
Когда мы выходим из дома, мы всегда кричим: «Пока, увидимся позже!». Чтобы обмануть любого потенциального мимолетного грабителя и заставить его думать, что дома еще кто-то есть.
Возвращаясь к собакам. Когда у моих родителей был боксер, ночью, тот, кто уходил спать последним, должен был поставить стулья на диван, чтобы собака не спала на нем и не пускала слюни на подушках.
Когда я хожу за покупками с моим мужем, мы часто заходим в разные магазины, и каждый раз я говорю: «Я думаю, пришло время нам расстаться», а он отвечает: «Мы расстаемся?» И я говорю: «Да, но давайте встретимся позже и вернемся вместе». Всегда.
Каждый раз, когда мы слышим гудок машины возле нашего дома, я говорю своей жене: «Твое такси здесь».
Каждый раз, когда мой пес возвращается домой после прогулки в саду, я открываю ему дверь одной рукой и приветствую его другой.
Каждый раз, выходя из дома, я приказываю своим кошкам «охранять дом», несмотря на то, что одна из них за вкусняшки тут же позволит грабителю себя потискать, а вторая покажет, где в доме спрятаны все ценности.
Каждую ночь в 22:00 кот входит в гостиную и кричит, пока мы не пойдем вместе с ним спать. Если мы хотим лечь позже, мы должны держать его как младенца, завернутым в специальное одеяло.

Читайте также:

США пообещали создавать запрещенные ракеты
Ученые из США заявили о новой угрозе для Сибири
Записка русского врача вызвала у иностранцев недоумение
Медведев призвал присвоить таблице Менделеева фамилию ученого
Песков назвал размер зарплат своих подчиненных
Чайка 12 лет ежедневно прилетает к пенсионеру, спасшему ей жизнь
Фотограф показал, как на самом деле создаются красивые снимки
