Пользователи Сети поделились необычными ежедневными ритуалами
И это очень забавно.
Пользователь Twitter по имени Ник Харви поделился со своими подписчиками личным ритуалом, который повторяет ежедневно перед сном: прячет ключ от входной двери. В случае с Ником это необходимость, так как его старший сын страдает лунатизмом и может выйти из дома ночью.
Every evening, before going to bed, I hide the front door keys so that my eldest son, who sleepwalks most nights, doesn’t inadvertently let himself out.— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) January 31, 2019
What daily rituals do you suspect you’re alone in following?
Рассказав свой секрет, мужчина попросил подписчиков поделиться своими необычными или интересными ритуалами, которые они повторяют ежедневно. И эта тема оказалась близкой многим.
Every day I leave the TV on for the dogs. I feel bad if it’s on something shit like the shopping channel, so I spend 10 minutes searching for something they might like.— Twinks (@tinytwink) February 1, 2019
I always wish our terrapin a good morning as I open the blinds for him. I have convinced myself he will be upset if I ignored him whilst doing it. And yes, I open the blinds FOR THE TERRAPIN #notmenopausalatall #lovemyterrapin— Pam Smith (@sterlingsop) January 31, 2019
When we leave the house we always shout ‘bye, see ya later!’ to fox any potential passing opportunistic burglars into thinking there’s still someone at home.— Vitamin M (@Emmelodica) February 1, 2019
Back to dogs. When my parents had their boxer, at night whoever was last up in the house had to put chairs on the sofa to stop the dog sleeping on it and drooling on the cushions.— Rachael@candoapp (@RachaelHasIdeas) February 1, 2019
When I go shopping with my husband we often go into different shops and Every Time I say “I think the time has come for us to split up” and he replies “are we separating ?” And I say “yes, but let’s meet up later and get back together”. Always.— Francesca R (@frannyranny) February 1, 2019
Every time we hear a car horn outside our house, I say to my wife ‘your taxi’s here’.— Andrew Nelson (@bunkum) February 1, 2019
When my dog comes in from the garden i hold the door open with one hand and salute with the other.— William Andrews (@Williamandrews) February 1, 2019
Every time I leave the house I tell the cats to “guard the house” despite the fact that 1 would let a burglar pet him for some Dreamies while the other 1 is such an arse he’d show an intruder where any valuables were.— Alana Wales (@WalesAlana) February 1, 2019
Every night at 10pm the cat comes into the the living room and screams/yowls until we go up to bed with him. If we want to stay up later we have to cradle him like a baby with a special blanket ?— That Midwife (@ThatMidwife) February 1, 2019
