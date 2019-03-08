.@SpaceX’s #CrewDragon returned to Earth with a splash in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida’s eastern shore at 8:45am ET, completing an end-to-end flight test to the @Space_Station and back as part of our @Commercial_Crew Program. Learn more: https://t.co/MFB7dVb60c pic.twitter.com/8lFL6X3Tue— NASA (@NASA) 8 марта 2019 г.
Crew Dragon успешно приводнился в Атлантическом океане
Космический корабль Crew Dragon компании SpaceX после полета к МКС успешно приводнился Атлантическом океане, сообщает NASA в Twitter.