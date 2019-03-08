Mail.RuПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискВсе проекты
Ведущая в дорогих вещах вызвала злость у россиян
Выжившие в ДТП примерили страшный грим (фото)
Из российских аптек изымают ещё одно популярное лекарство
В Госдуме ответили на слова депутата о низких пенсиях "алкашей"
Как выглядит Рижский рынок накануне 8 марта: фото
Автоинспектор погиб при оформлении ДТП Белый Lexus на полной скорости врезался в стоящие на аварийке автомобили
Собчак нарядила сына в шапку с заячьими ушами
13-летний сын Юлии Барановской восхитил сеть вокальным талантом
Что произошло с бежавшей на Украину ополченкой-танкисткой
Украинка проверила реакцию полиции РФ в Крыму
Земля будет гореть: на Украине готовятся к войне с Россией
Женщина умерла на свидании с зеком в тюрьме - СМИ
10 нелепых нарядов звезд, которые не стоит надевать на 8 марта
Бен Аффлек удивил фанатов «восковым» лицом
Ученые нашли «Золотистую смерть»
Помпеи: что на самом деле случилось
Коммуналки снова в моде. Их сдают и зарабатывают миллионы
В России нашли пенсионерку-миллиардера
Фоторепортажи
13«Спецназ и котики»
1091-я церемония вручения премии «Оскар»
17:24 (мск), источник: Коммерсантъ

Crew Dragon успешно приводнился в Атлантическом океане

Космический корабль Crew Dragon компании SpaceX после полета к МКС успешно приводнился Атлантическом океане, сообщает NASA в Twitter.

Напомним, космический корабль стартовал 2 марта с космодрома на мысе Канаверал во Флориде (США). На орбиту корабль вывела ракета Falcon-9. 3 марта он пристыковался к Международной космической станции. Первый полет Crew Dragon к МКС проходил без экипажа, место пилота занимает манекен по имени Рипли. Корабль доставил на станцию 90 кг груза и привез с орбиты 136 кг, в том числе результаты научных экспериментов.

Если проверка покажет, что все системы корабля в норме, в июле состоится его повторный запуск — уже с космонавтами Бобом Бенкеном и Дугом Хэрли на борту. Они проведут на МКС несколько недель.

Crew Dragon — первый частный пилотируемый корабль, разработанный SpaceX по заказу NASA. Корабль предназначен для доставки космонавтов на МКС. В 2017 году SpaceX объявила о планах использовать его для туристических полетов.

Справка
SpaceX Илона Маска запустила замену «Союзу»

Скоро США перестанут зависеть от России в космосе.

 «Попахивает обманом». Топ-менеджер «Газпрома» о пропаже трубы
Многодетный инвалид-колясочник оказался террористом
В конгрессе США одобрили запрет на признание Крыма российским
Норвежские лыжники «избили» Большунова и Устюгова (видео)
Названы страны с самой опасной водой из-под крана
Кит проглотил, а затем выплюнул живого дайвера
Поздравления и цветы: как мужчины радуют женщин 8 Марта
Названа самая продаваемая песня 2018 года
Спорт
Испанские СМИ: «Зенит» сыграл слабо, «Краснодар» не развалился О поражениях «Краснодара» и «Зенита» от «Валенсии» и «Вильярреала»
Hi-Tech
Samsung Galaxy Note10 показали на первых рендерах Во-первых, это красиво.
Авто
4 самых крутых внедорожника Женевы (и один трактор) Больше не гряземес. Громадный вездеход в антураже пафосной швейцарской выставки — это символ устрашения и демонстрации превосходства с легкой примесью душевного ретро
Кино
20-летняя дочь Бодрова-мл. получила первую роль в большом кино Бодров-старший станет одним из сценаристов и продюсеров фильма
Недвижимость
Пять идей, как с пользой провести 8 марта
Россиянам помогут накопить на ипотеку
Нужна ли ребенку кровать-домик?
Почему кредит на жилье лучше бесплатных квартир в СССР
Дети
Андрей Малахов посадил годовалого сына на диету Вес мальчика, по словам ведущего, не соответствует его возрасту
Леди
Ксения Собчак и Максим Виторган объявили о расставании Супруги давно не живут вместе.
Все о ремонте
5 признаков советского быта, которые больше нигде не встретить
7 дизайнерских кухонь с характером
Уютная скандинавская трёшка с деревянной отделкой
Минималистичный интерьер с элементами поп-арта
Mail.RuО компанииРеклама
Отменить
RSS
Все новостиГлавные новостиПолитикаЭкономикаОбществоСобытияСпорт
МобильнаяПриложениеИспользование материаловОбратная связь