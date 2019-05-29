Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискВсе проекты
18:48 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru

Пользователи Сети рассказали удивительные истории о своих семьях

Получился популярный тред.

Источник: @priscilladupreez

Сценарист и писатель Аманда Дайберг в конце мая опубликовала в Twitter пост, где спросила своих подписчиков, знают ли они какие-нибудь любопытные факты о своей семье. И желающих поговорить на эту тему нашлось очень много.

Какую интересную семейную историю вы знаете? Это может быть история вашей семьи или чужой.

За несколько дней пост набрал более 9 тысяч комментариев и более 11 тысяч лайков. Некоторые пользователи признались, что благодаря этому твиту они начали искать интересную информацию о своих родственниках и узнали много нового о собственной семье.

Мой предок, Джоэл Роберт Пойнсетт, был дипломатом, путешественником и первым министром США в Мексике. Будучи заядлым ботаником, он обратил внимание на цветок Flor de Nochebuena в Мексике и отправил его образцы в США. Теперь это растение называют пуансеттия в его честь.
Моя прапрабабушка была активисткой кампании за избирательное право для женщин в Северной Ирландии. Она подожгла поле для гольфа в загородном клубе, принадлежавшим политикам, куда пускали только мужчин
Моя родственница пережила две охоты на салемских ведьм.
У меня есть история получше. У бабушки моей мамы было два ребенка - Артур и Хильма, которые умерли. Потом у нее было еще 2 ребенка и она назвали их ... Артур и Хильма. У нее также была дочь Вильма и еще один мальчик. Позже Артур женился на Вильде, а мальчик женился на Хильде, поэтому у моей мамы было 4 тети: Вильма, Вильда, Хильма и Хильда.
Моя двоюродная бабушка изображена на денежной купюре. Во время японской оккупации в 1944 году она и ее муж передавали еду, лекарства, одежду и сообщения для филиппинских военнопленных и американских военных в концентрационных лагерях.
Мой французский дедушка 4 года провел на Первой мировой войне, и ему стало очень скучно. Использованные пули и снаряды он переплавил в другую форму, и у нас до сих пор сохранился крошечный чайный набор для кукол из военных окопов.
Мой предок Нетти Крониз Лютес была первой женщиной, получившей лицензию на бар в штате Огайо. Я адвокат, но не знала о ней на протяжении 10 лет практики.

Екатерина Гура

