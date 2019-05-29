18:48 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru
Пользователи Сети рассказали удивительные истории о своих семьях
Получился популярный тред.
|Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискВсе проектыВсе проекты
Получился популярный тред.
Сценарист и писатель Аманда Дайберг в конце мая опубликовала в Twitter пост, где спросила своих подписчиков, знают ли они
What’s a cool bit of family history you know? Can be family of origin of family of choosing.— Amanda Deibert ?️? (@amandadeibert) May 24, 2019
За несколько дней пост набрал более 9 тысяч комментариев и более 11 тысяч лайков. Некоторые пользователи признались, что благодаря этому твиту они начали искать интересную информацию о своих родственниках и узнали много нового о собственной семье.
Another ancestor of mine, Joel Robert Poinsett, was a diplomat, world traveler, and the first U.S. Minister to Mexico.— Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) May 25, 2019
An avid botanist, he noticed the Flor de Nochebuena plant in Mexico and sent samples back to the U.S.
Here the plant is called the Poinsettia in his honor. pic.twitter.com/bltJPqzqRg
My great great grandma was an activist campaigner for women’s suffrage in Northern Ireland. She poured acid on and set fire to a golf course of a men-only country club that politicians belonged to— Katie Broke (@katie_broke) May 24, 2019
A relative of mine survived 2 Salem witch trials.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 25, 2019
I’ve got a better one. My mom’s grandma had 2 babies - Arthur and Hilma, who died. She had 2 more and named them... Arthur and Hilma. She also had Wilma and another boy. Later, Arthur married a Wilda, the boy married a Hilda, so my mom had 4 aunts: Wilma, Wilda, Hilma & Hilda— elbycloud (@elbycloud) May 24, 2019
My great aunt is on the ₽1000 bill & founded the Girls Scouts of the Philippines. During the Japanese occupation in 1944, she & her husband would sneak food, medicines, clothes & messages to Filipino war prisoners & American internees in concentration camps. pic.twitter.com/g9b8qEmrLF— Liaa Marpa (@iamLiaa) May 25, 2019
My French grand-father spent 4 years fighting during WWI, and he got really bored. He took the used bullets and shells and moulded it, and we stil have a tiny tea set for dolls from war trenches— Aline Robert (@AlineRobert_) May 26, 2019
My ancestor Nettie Cronise Lutes was the first woman ever granted a bar license in the state of Ohio. And here I am, a lawyer. Didn’t even know about her until I’d been practicing for something like ten years.— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) May 25, 2019
Екатерина Гура