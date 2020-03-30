19-year-old message in a bottle found today! Can anyone help find the sender? The message says: Hello Fellow 04/05/01— Glengarriff Woods NR (@GlengarriffWood) March 26, 2020
Greetings from Germany to the seaman who found this bottle! Send a message to: (see photo).
But the email address is hard to read. Can anyone help decipher it? pic.twitter.com/W7GbbDdnsx
Послание в бутылке проплыло больше полутора тысяч километров за 19 лет
Бутылку с письмом, которая пролежала в воде 19 лет, нашли в ирландском городе Корк. Об этом сообщает сайт UPI.