13:24 (мск), источник: Lenta.Ru

Послание в бутылке проплыло больше полутора тысяч километров за 19 лет

Бутылку с письмом, которая пролежала в воде 19 лет, нашли в ирландском городе Корк. Об этом сообщает сайт UPI.

26 марта в национальном парке Гленгаррифф Вудс обнаружили бутылку с посланием. «Привет из Германии моряку, который нашел эту бутылку!» — говорится в сообщении. Последнюю его часть, где указан адрес электронной почты отправителя, прочитать трудно, так как она размыта водой.

Администрация парка опубликовала фотографию послания в Twitter и попросила пользователей помочь расшифровать его. Бутылка была отправлена 5 апреля 2001 года. Между Германией и Ирландией около 1,6 тысячи километров.

Пользователи соцсети попытались восстановить электронный адрес отправителя и написали сообщения на множество похожих адресов.

Ранее сообщалось, что упавшая в реку Миссиссипи в американском штате Луизиана каска была найдена спустя пять лет в Ирландии, на другом конце Земли. Ее нашел мужчина на пляже в ирландской деревне Фанор.

