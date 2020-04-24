Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/UO7QKg161n— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 22, 2020
18:02 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru
По пляжам в США будут ходить люди в костюмах смерти (фото)
Таким образом хотят вразумить отдыхающих сограждан.