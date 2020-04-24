Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискComboВсе проекты
 Путин отчитал банки за пустые обещания По словам президента, мало объявить о принятых решения, нужно еще их и реализовать
Фоторепортажи
12Нотр-Дам спустя год после пожара
20Sony World Photography Awards объявил победителей Открытого конкурса
18:02 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru

По пляжам в США будут ходить люди в костюмах смерти (фото)

Таким образом хотят вразумить отдыхающих сограждан.

Коронавирус COVID-19
Коронавирус COVID-19
РоссияМир
По данным Роспотребнадзора/JHU CSSE на 17:31 MSK, 24.04
Инфицировано68 622+5 849
Скончалось615+60
Выздоровело5 568+677
Инфицировано2 736 979+77 422
Скончалось192 125+6 631
Выздоровело752 148+28 771
Идёт загрузка

Несмотря на то, что США занимают первое место в мире по количеству заболевших коронавирусом, в некоторых штатах решили смягчить карантин. Власти Флориды в середине апреля заявили об открытии местных пляжей, и обрадованные люди ринулись массово загорать и купаться.

Многие спрашивали, не хочу ли я путешествовать в одежде «жнеца-пловца» по флоридским пляжам и другим районам штата, которые открываются преждевременно. Конечно, да. С 1 мая мы начнем это делать во Флориде.

Более сознательные американцы пришли в ужас от происходящего и принялись высказывать свое возмущение в соцсетях. Но активист и адвокат Даниэль Ульфельдер решил действовать более решительно. Он взял на вооружение опыт правительства Новой Зеландии. Там, чтобы повысить сознательность граждан и напомнить им о мерах безопасности на воде, наняли актеров, которые прогуливаются по пляжам в костюме смерти с косой (и иногда с доской для серфинга), пишет BoredPanda.

Ульфельдеру такая идея показалась перспективной, а потому он нашел единомышленников и уже купил устрашающие костюмы, в которых они будут прогуливаться по флоридским пляжам и запугивать отдыхающих, напоминая им о смертельной угрозе массовых скоплений людей во время пандемии.

Екатерина Гура

Во время загрузки произошла ошибка.
Читайте также
5 шагов для приближения окончания карантина
Карта распространения COVID-19 в мире. По данным Роспотребнадзора/JHU CSSE на 17:31 MSK, 24.04
Коронавирус COVID-19
Роспотребнадзор ожидает пика COVID-19 после майских праздников
Коронавирус COVID-19: главные события 23 апреля
Ученые выяснили, что COVID-19 в Китае могли заразиться в разы больше людей, чем сообщалось
В России за сутки выявлено 4774 заразившихся коронавирусом, всего — 62 773
Роспотребнадзор ожидает пика COVID-19 после майских праздников
Вирусологи спрогнозировали вторую волну коронавируса в России
Cамодельные маски смогли задержать от 80 до 99% частиц аэрозолей
Путин подписал закон о переносе Дня окончания Второй мировой
Что «Хаббл» узнал о тайнах Вселенной (фото)
Путин: государство, бизнес, НКО должны выступить единым фронтом
Знаменитости стали бриться налысо после призыва Кадырова (фото)
Здоровье
Раскрыты главные ошибки в борьбе с пандемией коронавируса Они связаны с поведением человека.
Hi-Tech
Россиянам показали новую защиту от коронавируса (цена) Известна цена и другие подробности
Авто
Как живут автосервисы во время карантина Авто Mail.ru поговорил с техническим директором сети автосервисов Владимиром Петровым и выяснил, как сейчас эта отрасль справляется с «карантином»: упал ли спрос на услуги техцентра и что будет после того, как закончится режим самоизоляции
Кино
10-летняя российская актриса получила контракт в Голливуде Марта Тимофеева снимется в сериале «Тайное общество мистера Бенедикта»
Новости партнеров
Самоизоляция была ошибкой: выводы доктора Мясникова
Коронавирус пришел за Винокуром
Ученые: по Сирии нанесли мощный удар из космоса, очень много жертв
Мясников признал большой ошибкой введение самоизоляции в России
Популярные темы на «Детях»
Хочу отписать детей от школы. 302
Результаты поэтического конкурса № 16. О, дайте, дайте мне свободу! 278
Будет ли дистанционное образование и дальше, с сентября? 234
Забавные картинки 200
Леди
Как выглядят квартира и собака 59-летней Елены Малышевой (фото) Рассказываем, как живет автор и ведущая телепрограммы «Жить здорово!» — Елена Малышева.
Новости партнеров
Василиса Володина предсказала, когда мы вернемся к нормальной жизни
Прощальное фото Лещенко: врачи сделали все, что могли для певца
У Кудрявцевой умер третий ребенок: телеведущая сообщила об этом в Сети
У прикованной к постели Бабкиной диагностировали еще одно заболевание
Подпишитесь на нас
Подпишись на Новости Mail.ru
Mail.RuО компанииРеклама
Отменить
RSS
Все новостиГлавные новостиПолитикаЭкономикаОбществоСобытияСпорт
МобильнаяИспользование материаловОбратная связь