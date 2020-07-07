Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискСмотриComboВсе проекты
День в истории: 7 июля
17:49 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru

Фотограф показал самых странных гусениц (фото)

Фотограф и энтомолог-любитель Джон Хорстман завоевал соцсети снимками самых странных насекомых в мире, на которых он «охотится» не один год.

Недавно австралиец, который живет в Китае, опубликовал новую серию снимков. На этот раз — гусениц китайских бабочек и мотыльков. Одни из них яркие, других не отличить от листика или ветки, а третьи похожи на сказочных чудовищ и достигают в длину 10 сантиметров.

Phyllodes
Setora baibarana
Слизневидка
Griseothosea
Trabala
Limacodidae
Cephena costata
Lasiocampidae
Geometridae (голова слева)
Biston robustum, длина - 10 см
Charaxinae
Elymnias malelas
Stauropus teikichianus

Анна Лысенко

