Фотограф показал самых странных гусениц (фото)
Фотограф и
Недавно австралиец, который живет в Китае, опубликовал новую серию снимков. На этот раз — гусениц китайских бабочек и мотыльков. Одни из них яркие, других не отличить от листика или ветки, а третьи похожи на сказочных чудовищ и достигают в длину 10 сантиметров.
Stinging Nettle Slug #Caterpillar (Cup #Moth, Setora baibarana, Limacodidae) "The Jester", against overcast skies...https://t.co/Ph5MwTorq0#insect #China #Yunnan #Lepidoptera #entomology #itchydogimages pic.twitter.com/QBIcfyHPbR— John Horstman (@sinobug) July 7, 2020
BUGS on BLACK - flash photography without a close background— John Horstman (@sinobug) July 5, 2020
Stinging Nettle Slug Caterpillars of Cup Moths, Limacodidaehttps://t.co/SN73KpybDX https://t.co/lYBWiUkkji https://t.co/pZyR0Gqe9a https://t.co/iKts7zQKNw#insect #China #Yunnan #itchydogimages #Lepidoptera #entomology pic.twitter.com/OV0H8sZbpr
Stinging Nettle Slug #Caterpillar (Cup #Moth, Griseothosea sp., Limacodidae) "Unicorn"https://t.co/vY1uFXwPfC#insect #China #Yunnan #entomology #Lepidoptera #itchydogimages pic.twitter.com/XO4htTxyUH— John Horstman (@sinobug) July 3, 2020
Prepupal Lappet Moth Caterpillar (Trabala sp., Lasiocampidae)— John Horstman (@sinobug) July 1, 2020
The caterpillar's hair turns pink prior to pupation, and as the hairs are incorporated into the silken cocoon, it too is a vibrant pink.https://t.co/4UwQ4SRDLq#insect #China #Yunnan #Lepidoptera #entomology pic.twitter.com/gerWK5m7YZ
Stinging Nettle Slug #Caterpillar (Cup #Moth, Limacodidae) "Icicle"https://t.co/sZBJLhWln0#insect #China #Yunnan #Lepidoptera #entomology pic.twitter.com/8VHnMdL2Ha— John Horstman (@sinobug) June 22, 2020
?????Broken Twig OR Caterpillar??????— John Horstman (@sinobug) June 18, 2020
Moth Caterpillar (Cephena costata, Erebinae, Erebidae)https://t.co/WAm68bwPXJ#insect #China #Yunnan #mimicry #entomology #Lepidoptera #caterpillar #moth pic.twitter.com/AnkOq4z2OR
NOTHING TO SEE HERE...— John Horstman (@sinobug) June 12, 2020
Lappet #Moth #Caterpillar (Lasiocampidae)https://t.co/jfD8a593eS#insect #China #Yunnan #entomology #Lepidoptera #crypsis pic.twitter.com/ow8lh0ITg3
NOTHING TO SEE HERE...— John Horstman (@sinobug) June 12, 2020
A Lichen-feeding, Lichen-clad Moth Caterpillar, possibly Geometridae (head on the left)https://t.co/MfzeHCmX56#insect #China #Yunnan #Lepidoptera #entomology #crypsis pic.twitter.com/5zqRJLfw4a
Giant Geometrid #Moth #Caterpillar (Biston robustum, Ennominae, Geometridae) (10cm)https://t.co/gbawZQLtTc#insect #China #Yunnan #entomology #Lepidoptera pic.twitter.com/7OgSDn6ZaR— John Horstman (@sinobug) June 3, 2020
You Are What You Eat— John Horstman (@sinobug) May 29, 2020
Nawab #Butterfly "Dragonhead" #Caterpillar (Charaxes (Polyura) sp., Charaxinae, Nymphalidae)https://t.co/VY9cvq0M0I#insect #China #Yunnan #entomology #Lepidoptera pic.twitter.com/gE7kLW0gui
Spotted Palmfly #Butterfly #Caterpillar (Elymnias malelas, Satyrinae, Nymphalidae)https://t.co/CUd3sF5AE8#insect #China #Yunnan #entomology #Lepidoptera pic.twitter.com/9L5u0H8zD1— John Horstman (@sinobug) May 25, 2020
Lobster #Moth #Caterpillar (Stauropus teikichianus, Notodontidae)https://t.co/b4XUKX3Uep#insect #China #Yunnan #entomology #Lepidoptera pic.twitter.com/WsP4qSaNoT— John Horstman (@sinobug) May 17, 2020
