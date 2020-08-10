Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискСмотриComboВсе проекты
День в истории: 10 августа
19:56 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru

Ученые выяснили, что может помочь в изучении иностранных языков

Новое устройство помогает легче и быстрее усваивать новый язык.

Американские ученые провели серию экспериментов и выяснили, что стимуляция блуждающего нерва безопасными электрическими импульсами помогает взрослым учить иностранный язык на 13% эффективнее.

На базе этих знаний они создали специальное устройство в виде небольшого наушника, которое протестировали на группе людей — носителях английского языка. В ходе эксперимента 36 человек разделили на три группы: первая группа слушала сложные тоны мандаринского диалекта и получала нейростимуляцию, вторая — тоны попроще и тоже использовала устройство, а третья группа слушала тоны без какой-либо помощи.

Самой эффективной оказалась вторая группа. В ней люди научились различать тоны на 13% лучше и в два раза быстрее усвоили новую информацию, пишет Nature.

Екатерина Гура

