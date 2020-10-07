A mother snow leopard and her kid were spotted for the first time on infrared camera in a valley of Haidong City of northwest China's Qinghai province in September, showing that the habitats of the rare species have been extended to the eastern end of the Qilian Mountains. pic.twitter.com/EKbNHbtEuR— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) October 7, 2020
19:02 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru
Снежный леопард с детенышем попали в объектив скрытой камеры в Китае (видео)
Фотоловушка зафиксировала маму и малыша в новом месте обитания.