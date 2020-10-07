Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискСмотриComboВсе проекты
День в истории: 7 октябряВ этот день была основана старейшая авиакомпания, были сделаны первые снимки обратной стороны Луны и первые 100 женщин были приняты в Оксфорд
Фоторепортажи
10Чем пахнет корона: собак учат распознавать COVID-19
50В Сети показали лучшие снимки к Международному дню мира
19:02 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru

Снежный леопард с детенышем попали в объектив скрытой камеры в Китае (видео)

Фотоловушка зафиксировала маму и малыша в новом месте обитания.

Китайские зоологи опубликовали кадры, снятые инфракрасной фотоловушкой в долине города Хайдонг в провинции Цинхай на северо-западе Китая. В объектив камеры попали необычные для этих мест гости — самка снежного леопарда со своим детенышем.

По словам специалистов, эти животные раньше не были замечены в этом районе. Это свидетельствует о том, что ареал обитания этого редкого вида был расширен до восточных пределов гор Цилянь, пишет People's Daily.

Екатерина Гура

Во время загрузки произошла ошибка.
Под Рязанью из-за взрывов эвакуировали 10 деревень
Тихановскую объявили в розыск в России
Врач назвала способ не допустить тяжелого развития COVID-19
Путин рассказал об отношениях с семьей
Ученые нашли нового динозавра, похожего на гигантского попугая
Жена Порошенко сообщила об ухудшении состояния его здоровья
Hi-Tech
PlayStation 5 разобрали: неожиданное открытие попало на видео Как выглядит система охлаждения
Кино
Актер сериала «Кухня» перенес коронавирус в тяжелой форме Михаил Тарабукин рассказал, что из-за болезни потерял вес
Недвижимость
Российские квартиры оказались невостребованными
Под Москвой нашли сотню поселков-призраков
Риелторы пообещали всплеск спроса на квартиры около МЦД
Эксперты: цены на новостройки Москвы достигли максимума
Дети
Врач тайно оплодотворил на приеме как минимум 17 пациенток Действия врача признали аморальными.
Леди
56-летняя Лолила снова сменила имидж и произвела фурор (фото) Певица сменила прическу
Дом
В России особняк начала XX века выставили на продажу за пять рублей
На Арбате продают квартиру за 150 млн в доме 1892 года: фото
Узнали у профи: как построить дом за год
На крючке у ФНС: в чем налоговая может заподозрить невиновных
Подпишитесь на нас
Подпишись на Новости Mail.ru
Mail.RuО компанииРеклама
Отменить
RSS
МобильнаяИспользование материаловОбратная связь