17:25 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru

Скрывавшийся 30 лет от полиции китаец узнал, что его никто не искал

Об этом ему сказали в полицейском участке, куда мужчина пришел с повинной

52-летний житель Китая по фамилии Чжоу в 1990 году стал участником массовой драки с жертвами в городе Иньчуань. Как только полиция начала расследование, мужчина, опасаясь ареста, пустился в бега. Он оборвал связь со своими родными и вынужден был скрываться в маленьких селениях, подрабатывая за копейки на шахтах или собирая мусор.

Так он провел 30 лет, живя в постоянном страхе быть пойманным. В итоге Чжоу не выдержал, и в октябре этого года лично отправился в полицию, чтобы сдаться. Выслушав исповедь беглеца, полицейские проверили базу данных и сообщили, что все эти годы он скрывался напрасно.

Его имя даже не упоминалось в расследовании драки, и его никто никогда не искал, пишет Global Times.

Услышав это, Чжоу расплакался прямо в кабинете офицера. Он потерял 30 лет свой жизни. К тому же, за эти годы умерли его родители, с которыми он даже не мог увидеться.

Мужчина не рассказал, что он собирается делать дальше, но признался, что наконец-то он может жить спокойно.

Екатерина Гура

