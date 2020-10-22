After 30 years of being on the run, a 52-year-old man turned himself in to the police and confessed his “crime” of being involved in a group fight in NW China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, only to find that he was innocent, media reported on Tuesday. https://t.co/3hS8dKTevm pic.twitter.com/KaF8RGUd7f— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 21, 2020
Скрывавшийся 30 лет от полиции китаец узнал, что его никто не искал
Об этом ему сказали в полицейском участке, куда мужчина пришел с повинной