День в истории: 14 ноября"Черный принц" пошел на дно, кровь поделили на группы, а Париж и Лондон соединили тоннелем
12:16 (мск)

Ученые показали, как выглядели Помпеи до гибели (видео)

Впечатляющая реконструкция команды дизайнеров и археологов.

Двухэтажные дома, каменные тротуары, разукрашенные стены и яркие сувениры в лавках торговцев… Именно так выглядели Помпеи до того, как были стерты с лица земли извержением Везувия в 79 году нашей эры.

Над воссозданием облика города, погребенного под слоем вулканического пепла, работают археолог Стивен Эллис из Университета Цинциннати и британский иллюстратор и графический дизайнер Гарет Блейни.

Новой порцией воссозданных образов поделились на странице исследовательского проекта The Pompeii Archaeological Research Project: Porta Stabia. Он объединяет археологов и других ученых из Рима и США, которые исследуют Помпеи с 2005 года.

Ранее Блейни уже делился своим видением древнего города.

Анна Лысенко

