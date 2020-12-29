Soul (2020): Yes pic.twitter.com/gsA7y8a1EC— Is there a cat in this movie? (@catinthemovie) December 27, 2020
В соцсетях собирают фильмы, в которых появляются коты
Специально для тех, кто любит кино и кошек.
Gone Girl (2014): Yes pic.twitter.com/GEvmkBLsdP— Is there a cat in this movie? (@catinthemovie) December 4, 2020
Spectre (2015): Yes pic.twitter.com/O0EsJGHTrt— Is there a cat in this movie? (@catinthemovie) November 17, 2020
It (2017): Yes pic.twitter.com/5HjIUdkDTF— Is there a cat in this movie? (@catinthemovie) October 22, 2020
Practical Magic (1998): Yes pic.twitter.com/76x38IYBUj— Is there a cat in this movie? (@catinthemovie) October 8, 2020
The Birds (1960): Yes pic.twitter.com/6nsbc1kUQS— Is there a cat in this movie? (@catinthemovie) September 10, 2020
The Mummy (1999): Yes pic.twitter.com/ZrqSCIGoJq— Is there a cat in this movie? (@catinthemovie) August 15, 2020
Они просматривают фильм и, если хотя бы мельком в нем появляется кошка, дают положительный вердикт с подтверждающим снимком. Также они публикуют названия кино, в которых не был замечен ни один котик.
Екатерина Гура