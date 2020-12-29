Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиВКонтактеИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискОблакоComboВсе проекты
День в истории: 29 декабря
12:03 (мск)

В соцсетях собирают фильмы, в которых появляются коты

Специально для тех, кто любит кино и кошек.

Авторы забавного Twitter-аккаунта Is there a cat in this movie? («Есть ли кот в этом фильме?») ищут представителей кошачьих в самых разных фильмах, мультфильмах и сериалах разных лет.

Мультфильм «Душа» (2020 год)
«Исчезнувшая» (2014 год)
«007: Спектр» (2015 год)
«Оно» (2017 год)
«Практическая магия» (1998 год)
«Птицы» (1960 год)
«Мумия» (1999 год)

Они просматривают фильм и, если хотя бы мельком в нем появляется кошка, дают положительный вердикт с подтверждающим снимком. Также они публикуют названия кино, в которых не был замечен ни один котик.

Екатерина Гура

