День в истории: 23 марта
17:03 (мск)

Житель Нью-Йорка собрал колоду карт, подбирая по одной на улицах

Он в шутку назвал это своим «пандемическим проектом».

Журналист из Нью-Йорка по имени Питер Слэттери за полгода собрал полную колоду игральных карт, подбирая по одной карте на улице.

Свое необычное хобби Питер назвал «пандемическим проектом», который «заключался в том, чтобы посмотреть, смогу ли я собрать целую колоду игральных карт, находя их на улице во время ежедневной прогулки».

Слэттери признался, что ему нравится делать разные интересные находки. «На улицах и тротуарах Нью-Йорка можно найти самые разные вещи!» — отметил он.

Как оказалось, в Бруклине, где находится квартира молодого человека, на улице по каким-то причинам оказывается удивительно много игральных карт. Иногда Питер находил сразу несколько за одну прогулку. Некоторых карт, например, бубновых двоек, у него скопилось до десятка.

Собранная колода состоит из карт с разной рубашкой. Всего Питер насчитал 18 типов рубашек. Больше всего оказалось синих.

Анна Лысенко

