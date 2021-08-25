Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиВКонтактеИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискОблакоComboВсе проекты
День в истории: первый снимок томографом и учреждение «Культуры»Первый снимок томографом, учреждение телеканала «Культура» и другие события этого дня
Телевидение КНДР выпустило мультфильм о вреде лишнего веса

Государственное телевидение Северной Кореи выпустило мультфильм о вреде лишнего веса.

Главные персонажи — две девочки, одна из которых страдает от лишнего веса, а другая придерживается здоровых привычек и дает правильные советы.

Первая предпочитает поездку на трамвае ходьбе и любит аппетитные закуски. В итоге она впадает в пищевую кому, в то время как худая подруга пытается ее разбудить.

Между тем в стране — нехватка продовольствия из-за тайфуна в 2020 году. В августе власти начали раздавать рис из армейских резервов.

По данным ООН, практически половина жителей Северной Кореи — 42% — в прошлом году недоедали.

