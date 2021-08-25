Strange lessons in a new North Korean cartoon aired last week. Early on, acrobat girl tells her overweight friend that she's "fat" and should walk instead of riding the bus. Invites her over, gives her tons of snacks and tells her to be "teacher" while she practices all night... pic.twitter.com/tX1JQvDz4D— Colin Zwirko (@ColinZwirko) August 22, 2021
Телевидение КНДР выпустило мультфильм о вреде лишнего веса
Государственное телевидение Северной Кореи выпустило мультфильм о вреде лишнего веса.