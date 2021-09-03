Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиВКонтактеИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискОблакоComboВсе проекты
 Ученые выяснили, что младенцы и обезьяны смеются одинаково Но это касается лишь человекообразных приматов
Фоторепортажи
12Земфире исполнилось 45 лет
25Выбраны лучшие абстрактные снимки
18:23 (мск), источник: m24.ru

На МКС зацвел первый космический перец

На борту Международной космической станции впервые зацвел перец. Об этом американский астронавт Меган МакАртур написала на своей странице в Twitter.

«Новости о космических (перцах) чили: они цветут! Я улыбаюсь. Мы ожидаем увидеть образование маленьких плодов через неделю», — говорится в публикации.

Читайте также
IT-компании получат гранты на 3,8 млрд рублей

Известно, что перец высадили в американской оранжерее в июле.

В планах российских ученых также было выращивать на МКС перец, однако новая оранжерея «Лада-2» была уничтожена в конце 2016 года из-за аварийного запуска грузового корабля «Прогресс МС-04». В мае 2020 года шла работа над созданием облика новой российской оранжереи для станции.

Ранее сообщалось, что космонавты организовали вечеринку, в ходе которой приготовили пиццу на борту Международной космической станции. Праздник записал на видео французский космонавт Томас Песке.

Во время загрузки произошла ошибка.
Все новости региона
 Евгений Попов: новую детскую площадку в районе Фили-Давыдково ждали 2 500 ж...
Нифантьев: коллаборации с дизайнерами помогут сделать упаковку лекарств кре...
Выступление Владимира Путина на ВЭФ-2021: главное
Украина собрала рекордный урожай зерна за всю историю
Премьер Японии уходит в отставку: одна из причин — Олимпиада
СМИ: беженцы из Афганистана получат в США по две тысячи долларов
Двуглавой крысиной змее в США исполнилось 16 лет
Камера темной энергии сделала снимок необычной галактики
Здоровье
Врач назвала напитки, опасные для переболевших ковидом В каком питье можно себе не отказывать, так это зеленый чай.
Товары для дома
Чтобы лето не кончалось: как сохранить воспоминания об отпуске
Три вещи с AliExpress, которые преобразят квартиру без ремонта
20 хитов AliExpress, которые покупают читатели Дом Mail.ru
Кактус-увлажнитель отдают за копейки на распродаже
Популярные темы на «Детях»
Забавные картинки 612
Такое вот событие. 494
Забавные картинки 449
не-конкурс: 12 рассказов 434
Леди
10 самых смелых выходов 56-летней Марины Зудиной Актриса отмечает день рождения
Дом
6 типичных признаков жилья тех, кто родился в середине 90-х
Кактус-увлажнитель отдают за копейки на распродаже
Как правильно оформить спальню (фото)
Идеально для удаленки: 16 дизайнерских кабинетов
Подпишитесь на нас
Mail.RuО компанииРеклама
Отменить
RSS
МобильнаяО проектеИспользование материаловОбратная связь