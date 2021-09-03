Space Chile update: they’re blooming?! I’m grinning! We expect to see small developing fruit in another week. Learning to grow these more complicated plants in @Space_Station’s unique environment will enable astronauts on future planetary missions to grow some of their own food! pic.twitter.com/gGtQqyaKs0— Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) September 3, 2021
18:23 (мск), источник: m24.ru
На МКС зацвел первый космический перец
На борту Международной космической станции впервые зацвел перец. Об этом американский астронавт Меган МакАртур написала на своей странице в Twitter.