Эмбиент (ambient): что это такое, жанр в музыке, популярные песни

— Brian Eno — Ambient 1: Music for Airports (1978) — Aphex Twin — Selected Ambient Works Volume II (1994) — GAS — Pop (2000) — Alice Coltrane — Turiya Sings (1982) — Ashra — New Age of Earth (1976) — Biosphere — Substrata (1997) — Huerco S. — For Those of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have) (2016) — The Orb — The Orb’s Adventures Beyond The Ultraworld (1991) — Ekkehard Ehlers — Plays (2002) — The KLF — Chill Out (1990).