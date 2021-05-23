JAILED | A man identified through a picture of a block of cheese is the latest to be jailed as part of #OpVenetic. Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to 13 & a half yrs in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs. Read more ?https://t.co/Mh9DrsxAR4 pic.twitter.com/2nNZpFdXK7— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) May 21, 2021
12:44 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru
Полицейские в Великобритании поймали наркодилера благодаря куску сыра
Торговца кокаином подвело фото из супермаркета.