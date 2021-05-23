Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиВКонтактеИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискОблакоComboВсе проекты
День в истории: 23 маяАрест Джордано Бруно, образование ФРГ, трагедия в международном аэропорту Шарля де Голля и другие события этого дня в истории
Фоторепортажи
15Богиня поп-музыки: Шер — 75
15Ситуация после стрельбы в казанской школе № 175
12:44 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru

Полицейские в Великобритании поймали наркодилера благодаря куску сыра

Торговца кокаином подвело фото из супермаркета.

39-летний торговец наркотиками Карл Стюарт из Ливерпуля проведет в тюрьме 13 лет и 6 месяцев, попавшись полиции благодаря куску сыра из магазина.

Стюарт находил клиентов в Интернете, а для переписки с ними использовал чат со сложной системой шифрования, благодаря которой его личность и местонахождение нельзя было отследить. Он долгое время оставался неуловимым.

Однако недавно мужчина поделился в своем чате фотографией куска любимого сыра из магазина. На снимке хорошо видны пальцы. Полиция воспользовалась программами распознавания отпечатков и установила личность торговца наркотиками.

Суд вынес строгий приговор торговцу кокаином в пятницу, 21 мая, сообщает Daily Mail.

Суперскидки до -70% на электронику, модную одежду, обувь и многое другое

Анна Лысенко

Во время загрузки произошла ошибка.
В России за сутки выявили 8 951 случай COVID-19
Во время ультрамарафона в Китае насмерть замерз 21 бегун
Гинцбург назвал особенность постковидного синдрома у привитых
Медведев разъяснил слова об обязательной вакцинации
Пригожин прокомментировал итоги Евровидения
Юрист рассказал, кто может бесплатно отдохнуть в санатории
Хоккей после пандемии
Сборная России без флага и гимна
Здоровье
Жительница Чехии родила через четыре месяца после смерти мозга Ребенок появился на свет совершенно здоровым.
Hi-Tech
Самый популярный чехол, дешевые наушники и еще 14 крутых товаров на AliExpress с бешеными скидками Самые низкие цены
Горячие темы на Авто
Что-то мне жутко стало от таких планов правительства. 294
Скажем так --Назад в будущее-- 234
Склероз крепчал 154
Об одуванчиках. 141
Кино
Екатерина Климова стала блондинкой ради новой роли Актриса опубликовала видео с площадки, на котором ее практически невозможно узнать
Товары для дома
Что подарить на новоселье: лучшие варианты
Про запас: недорогие вещи, которые должны быть в каждом доме
3 гениальных устройства для защиты квартиры и дачи
Почему робот-пылесос пригодится каждому: объясняем
Популярные темы на «Детях»
Сокращенный рабочий день на ис 103
Забавные " советские" плакаты в стиле пин-ап. 94
Евровидение 51
коты в доме 45
Леди
Миллионы на украшения и сапоги: сколько тратят звездные дети Рассказываем, что носят дочка Ренаты Литвиновой и сын Валерии
Новости партнеров
Какая неприятность произошла с кортежем Мишустина
Искренняя радость собаки от встречи с вернувшимся из армии хозяином
Признак на ногах, который связали с проблемами сердца
На картинке есть животное: 99% не могут его найти, а вы
Подпишитесь на нас
Нажимая «Подписаться» вы соглашаетесь с условиями использования
Mail.RuО компанииРеклама
Отменить
RSS
МобильнаяО проектеИспользование материаловОбратная связь