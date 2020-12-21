Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиВКонтактеИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискСмотриComboВсе проекты
День в истории: 21 декабряЗимнее солнцестояние, взрыв "Боинга-747" над Локерби и другие события в истории, произошедшие в этот день
20:30 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru

Осьминоги дают «подзатыльники» рыбам, с которыми вместе охотятся

Дерзкое поведение головоногих помогает более слаженной работе «коллектива».

Ученые из португальского Центра по изучению океана и окружающей среды MARE наблюдали за осьминогами Octopus cyanea в Красном море и выяснили интересный факт. Оказывается, осьминоги привлекают различных рыб к совместной охоте — действуя слаженной командой им удается поймать больше добычи. Однако в этом союзе рыбы и головоногие моллюски не равноправны.

Оказалось, что осьминоги для поддержания порядка и управления движениями рыб могут шлепать их щупальцами. Подобные шлепки, которые приносят мгновенный результат, ученым удалось снять на видео.

Правда, как рассказали биологи, иногда осьминоги бьют своих «подчиненных» и просто из злости, без видимого повода, сообщается в исследовании, опубликованном в журнале Ecology.

Екатерина Гура

