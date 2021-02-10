Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиВКонтактеИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискОблакоComboВсе проекты
День в истории: 10 февраля
18:13 (мск)

Полицейские из США несколько часов гонялись за стадом телят на шоссе

Животные сбежали с местной фермы.

Полицейские из округа Ла Порт, в американском штате Индиана, в начале февраля были вынуждены разбираться с необычными нарушителями.

Оказалось, что с местной фермы сбежало стадо молодых телят — более десятка животных выбежали на 35-е шоссе, по которому они проследовали до 6-го шоссе и продолжили движение на восток.

По проезжей части и вокруг нее телята гуляли несколько часов, блокируя путь автомобилистам и создавая трудности на дороге. Полицейским с помощью добровольцев удалось собрать животных в одно стадо и отвести их обратно на ферму, сообщает телеканал ABC7.

О необычном происшествии полицейские рассказали на своей странице в Twitter, а в доказательство приложили несколько фото со стадом.

Екатерина Гура

