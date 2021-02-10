Definitely a unique afternoon...— La Porte County Sheriff's Office (@LCSO_PIO) February 7, 2021
The calves were successfully secured & reunited with each other following today’s big adventure.
On behalf of the owners, thank you to all the great citizens who assisted deputies earlier today.#LCSO #deputy #community #neighborly #kindness pic.twitter.com/62Olf7z0Ay
18:13 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru
Полицейские из США несколько часов гонялись за стадом телят на шоссе
Животные сбежали с местной фермы.