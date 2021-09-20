Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиВКонтактеИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискОблакоComboВсе проекты
День в истории: 20 сентябряПервое кругосветное путешествие в мире, открытие Каннского фестиваля, трагедия в Кармадонском ущелье и другие события в истории, произошедшие в этот день
42Финалисты конкурса Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
10Умер Жан-Поль Бельмондо
20:36 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru

Шотландский активист построил 20-метровый деревянный ковчег

Таким образом он решил привлечь внимание к климатическим проблемам.

Лесник и эко-активист Дэвид Блэр построил на холме рядом с шотландской деревней Тигнабруайх в округе Аргайл-энд-Бьют деревянный ковчег длиной 20 метров и высотой 6 метров.

Блэр лично спроектировал сооружение и построил его из европейской лиственницы всего за две недели.

Деревянный ковчег, по задумке активиста, должен напомнить людям о библейском сюжете про Ноя и привлечь внимание общественности к климатическому кризису на планете из-за действий человека. Ковчег был построен в рамках серии климатических протестов по всей Великобритании, призывающих прекратить инвестиции в ископаемое топливо.

Блэр рассказал, что построил ковчег в преддверии конференции ООН по изменению климата, которая пройдет в Глазго с 31 октября по 12 ноября, пишет The Guardian.

Екатерина Гура

Пять партий и высокая явка: первые итоги выборов в Госдуму
«В ужасе выпрыгивали из окон». Что известно о стрельбе в Перми
Россиянам запретили разводить кур на дачах
Ученые определили, что дает самую эффективную защиту от COVID
ЦСКА принимает «Спартак» в столичном дерби: онлайн-трансляция
С 1 октября вырастет размер льгот и появятся новые доплаты
В Японии сестры побили рекорд по долгожительству среди близнецов
Психотерапевт назвала общие черты у пермского и казанского стрелков Главное — это замкнутость.
Упаковка iPhone 13 удивила пользователей (фото) Теперь это станет обычной практикой
Орбакайте стала брюнеткой ради «Теста на беременность» Артистка получила роль в третьем сезоне популярного сериала
Зеленский решил судьбу Крыма
Вот главные ошибки США в Афганистане: их 3
Неприятная новость для дачников: уже все решено
Печальная новость для тех, у кого есть жилье в РФ
Алана Мамаева вновь сошлась с бывшим мужем Модель была замечена с экс-супругом Александром Липовым
Как выглядит квартира Александра Серова
6 деталей французского стиля, которые добавят квартире шика
7 интерьеров, где все решил красивый текстиль
