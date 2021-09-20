Ark on a Hill— Grouse Beater (@Grouse_Beater) September 20, 2021
Built by woodsman David Blair from larch, the 20-metre-long, six-metre-high boat frame stands outside Tighnabruaich in a field.
“It is a beautiful structure. I hope it stands as a symbol of strength and urgency about climate change, sea levels and Cop26” he said. pic.twitter.com/MTYFCSs2j7
20:36 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru
Шотландский активист построил 20-метровый деревянный ковчег
Таким образом он решил привлечь внимание к климатическим проблемам.