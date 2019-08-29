Last post from today I promise. This was just too good not to post right away. Taken about an hour ago, this guys had no idea that they had some company out there this evening! Anyone wanna join them? After about an hour one of them finally sees it, but not until it’s about a foot away! #emptythetanks #staycoastal #coronadoentry #cbsla #nbcla #abc7eyewitness #ktla #roamtheoceans #ouroceandaily #drone #capobeach #capistranobeach #danapoint #shark #greatwhite #sharks #greatwhiteshark #droneОпубликовано Matt Larmand Photography Среда, 21 августа 2019 г.
20:47 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru
Дрон снял пугающее видео с акулами, плавающими вокруг серферов
Спортсмены даже не подозревали об опасности.