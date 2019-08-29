Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискВсе проекты
 Больше 700 россиян с 2011 года осудили за использование шпионских гаджетов
20:47 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru

Дрон снял пугающее видео с акулами, плавающими вокруг серферов

Спортсмены даже не подозревали об опасности.

Фотограф Мэтт Ларманд в конце августа поделился с подписчиками захватывающим видео, которое он снял с помощью беспилотника у пляжа Капистрано в округе Ориндж, штат Калифорния.

На кадрах видно, как в воде катаются серферы, затем они падают и просто сидят на своих досках в ожидании катера, который их отбуксирует обратно. Но когда дрон поднимается чуть выше, происходящее становится более пугающим.

Last post from today I promise. This was just too good not to post right away. Taken about an hour ago, this guys had no idea that they had some company out there this evening! Anyone wanna join them? After about an hour one of them finally sees it, but not until it’s about a foot away! #emptythetanks #staycoastal #coronadoentry #cbsla #nbcla #abc7eyewitness #ktla #roamtheoceans #ouroceandaily #drone #capobeach #capistranobeach #danapoint #shark #greatwhite #sharks #greatwhiteshark #drone

Опубликовано Matt Larmand Photography Среда, 21 августа 2019 г.

В ролике видно, что всего в нескольких метрах от серферов плавают сразу три белые акулы. Как известно, эти хищники иногда нападают на пловцов и серферов, ошибочно принимая их за добычу, такую ​​как тюлени или дельфины.

К счастью, в этот раз все обошлось, и пловцы смогли целыми и невредимыми добраться до берега, даже не подозревая, какая опасность была рядом с ними.

Екатерина Гура

