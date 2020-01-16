Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискComboВсе проекты
Все, что было не со мнойЧто такое ложные воспоминания и как они образуются
Фоторепортажи
50Магия света: лучшие снимки #GoldenHour2020
12Извержение вулкана Таал
17:09 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru

В Нью-Йорке появится самый большой в мире магазин, посвященный Гарри Поттеру

Владельцы планируют сделать из него туристическую достопримечательность.

Летом 2020 года в центре Манхэттена в Нью-Йорке откроется 3-этажный тематический магазин, полностью посвященный сказочной вселенной «Гарри Поттера».

На площади в 2 тысячи квадратных метров будет располагаться сувенирный магазин и тематическое кафе, однако подробности пока не раскрываются, сообщает CNN.

Магазин — идея киностудии Warner Bros, которая намерена создать в Нью-Йорке новую туристическую и развлекательную достопримечательность.

Екатерина Гура

Во время загрузки произошла ошибка.
Читайте также
Путин назначил Мишустина премьер-министром
Телеведущая Водонаева резко высказалась о маткапитале
Названа причина посадки SSJ-100 на недостроенную полосу в Москве
Синоптики предрекли России климатические катаклизмы
Что такое ложные воспоминания и как они образуются
Что в гараже у нового премьера: машины Михаила Мишустина
Британка печет 3D-торты, которые страшно есть (фото)
Здоровье
Малышева рассказала о зависимости рака от группы крови Телеведущая пояснила, к каким онкологическим заболеваниям больше склонны обладатели каждой группы крови.
Hi-Tech
На Земле обнаружили «бессмертный» вид живых существ Это растение может не стареть тысячелетия
Кино
Тарантино назвал актера, которого считает лучшим в Голливуде Он пока не снимался ни в одном из фильмов режиссера
Горячие темы на Авто
Послание президента. 212
Новость дня !!! 148
Друзья, с наступающим вас Новым Годом по старому стилю!!! 112
Мы идем по казахскому сценарию? 111
Новости партнеров
Почему библиотечный штамп ставят на 17-ю страницу
Депутат сравнила бедных с уголовниками и теперь объясняет свои слова
Не оставляйте сумки в камере хранения магазина, и вот почему
Материнский капитал будут давать на рождение первого ребенка
Gnezdo.ru
Вот почему мужчины любят брюнеток: 5 причин
Самый страшный грех 16 января: нельзя этого делать
Селедка по-новому: в разы вкуснее семги и лосося
Свободную женщину видно по таким 4 мелочам
Леди
В гостях: как выглядит дом 71-летнего Михаила Шуфутинского Рассказываем о красивом доме Михаила Шуфутинского и показываем, как он выглядит.
Дом
Реабилитация ковра. Когда уместно использовать его в интерьере
Можно ли размораживать холодильник феном?
10 усадеб Москвы, которые стоит посетить, когда выпал снег
Как выглядит наноквартира в Петербурге
Подпишитесь на нас
Подпишись на Новости Mail.ru
Mail.RuО компанииРеклама
Отменить
RSS
Все новостиГлавные новостиПолитикаЭкономикаОбществоСобытияСпорт
МобильнаяИспользование материаловОбратная связь