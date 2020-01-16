Opening Summer 2020, Harry Potter New York will be the world’s first official Harry Potter flagship store, bringing the Wizarding World to the heart of New York City. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to find out more! https://t.co/afxEPDWJ4P ⚡ #HarryPotterNY pic.twitter.com/5dqFw6DI2P— Harry Potter Store New York (@HarryPotterNY) January 9, 2020
17:09 (мск), источник: Новости Mail.ru
В Нью-Йорке появится самый большой в мире магазин, посвященный Гарри Поттеру
Владельцы планируют сделать из него туристическую достопримечательность.